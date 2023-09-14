Cyberpunk 2077 gets 2.0 update on September 21; new Phantom Liberty trailer released

CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 patch will be released on September 21, bringing significant changes to the game. While the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion lands just a few days later on September 26, many of the major new systems and features introduced in the paid DLC will also arrive in the base game free of charge.

The 2.0 update represents a genuine overhaul of how Cyberpunk 2077 is played, according to the developer. It brings fundamental adjustments and entirely new mechanics to improve all aspects of the open-world RPG experience.

Exact details are still scarce, but it seems that both new and returning players will discover an improved Night City with this major update. It must be a big update for the visuals, as Filip Pierściński, the game's lead scene programmer, advised players to "check the state of your cooling systems" before the expansion.

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations

And much more

The update will be released for the game's PC, Xbox Series S/X and Playstation 5 platforms.

CD Project Red alsoreleased a new cinematic trailer for Phantom Liberty. One new addition players can look forward to in the spy-themed Phantom Liberty expansion is actor Idris Elba as solo Solomon Reed.

Set after the main story's events, it will entirely change how the game is played, according to CD Projekt Red. This expansion promises to take V's story in exciting new directions with an overhaul of systems and features.

The Phantom Liberty expansion will cost $29.99 and will also launch for th PC, Xbox Series S/X and the PlayStation 5.