Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update will bring vehicle combat, police chases, and redesigned abilities

CD Projekt RED is returning players to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 soon with the spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty. Alongside it, the studio will be upgrading various gameplay systems of the base game, adding new features like vehicle combat.

Today during Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, the studio showed off a new trailer for the expansion, seen above, but also a reveal for the game's 2.0 update.

Describing the section of Dogtown seen in the trailer, the studio said:

Most of the high-octane action in the trailer took place inside the walled-off district of Dogtown, an exclusive Phantom Liberty location and the heart of its spy-thriller story. The crumbling high rises and abandoned construction sites littering the area are a testament to the living conditions under the rule of local warlord Kurt Hansen. Unsurprisingly, a district this deadly and lawless comes with some fun new ways to make eddies.

As for the 2.0 Update for Cyberpunk 2077, it will bring a redesigned perks system for all players for free, with some of these changes (like reflecting bullets with katanas, throwing bodies at enemies, and unique finishers) being seen in the trailer.

Vehicle combat is also finally being added, letting players have shootouts, use vehicle-based weapons systems, quickhacks, and more while driving. Unlike before, police will also respond to alerts, set up roadblocks, and even chase the player on vehicles to apprehend them.

"From ripperdocs and cyberware to overhauled combat AI and a revamped take on perks, there will be plenty to discover when Update 2.0 launches," CD Projekt RED adds. The studio did not have a release date for the massive update today, but it may be dropping alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Speaking of the expansion, Phantom Liberty will have an exclusive gameplay feature as well, which is the brand-new Relic skill tree. The developer teased that these new skills with mesh well with existing ones for players to create fresh types of builds.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is out on September 26 across PC (GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 systems for $29.99. The expansion will not launch on last-gen consoles unlike the base game.