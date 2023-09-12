Cyberpunk 2077 dev warns PC users before Phantom Liberty saying "check your cooling system"

In June, CD Projekt Red announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty during the Xbox Games Showcase. The expansion pack for the sci-fi RPG is due to be released on September 29. As we get closer to this date, the developer advises PC gamers, specifically saying, "Please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC."

CD Projekt Red has warned that its upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 may strain some players' PCs, especially their CPUs.

In a tweet, Filip Pierściński, the game's lead-scene programmer, advised players to "check conditions of your cooling systems" and run benchmarks like Cinebench ahead of the expansion's launch to test system stability.

Before release CP2077 2.0 and PL please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC. We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems 😉https://t.co/TWOAkP0ONu — Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 11, 2023

Phantom Liberty will coincide with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Version 2.0, a major overhaul that promises to improve how the base game plays. However, Pierściński cautioned that the revamped game could use up to 90% of an 8-core CPU's workload capacity.

PC players eager to return to Night City will want to verify their rigs can handle the resource demands, lest they face performance issues. The Cinebench tool referenced by Pierściński is a free download that stresses and benchmarks CPU performance.

Unsurprisingly, the developer warned players about the game's high system requirements, as it updated the requirements in June. CD Projekt stated that the reason for the update was to improve the game and add new features.

In case you missed it, Phantom Liberty is launching on PC (GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99. Unlike the base game, the expansion will not launch on last-gen consoles.

In related news, CD Projekt announced it will only release one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 before moving on to new projects with Unreal Engine, like the next Witcher game. While disappointing to some fans, the company says this decision stems from the challenges of changing engine technology mid-development.​