Deals too good to miss: Nvidia RX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti at up to $400 off

Graphics card prices, from both AMD and Nvidia, have been plummeting and as such, now is a pretty good time to upgrade your GPU or build a new PC. We have been regularly covering graphics card deals for a while and some of the recent ones are still live. You can find the deals articles here in case you want to check if the discounts are still live.

Earlier today, we covered a bunch of deals on AMD Radeon graphics cards with some models like the RX 6800 XT 16GB being more than $300 off. Although the AMD cards currently seem to be the better buys in terms of overall value, or if you are a fan of running high-resolution texture mods, it is understandable if someone wants Green team GPU as Nvidia is typically always better at things like ray tracing in this generation. In this article, we have compiled the best Nvidia deals out there available today.

We start off with an RTX 3080 12GB model from MSI. The RTX 3080 12GB is slightly faster than the regular 10GB model due to it having more CUDA cores. However, the biggest benefit for the 3080 12GB is of course its extra 20% more VRAM which can really help out at 4K gaming. When compared to AMD, the 3080 12GB trades blows with RX 6900 XT.

Moving on, up next, we have the RTX 3070 which is a great card for 1440p gaming. It is slightly faster than the AMD RX 6750 XT and in ray tracing, it's equivalent to the more expensive RX 6800 XT.

Next up, we have the RTX 3060 Ti and some of these models are available at great prices. However, a lot a still overpriced. The card is around 25-30% faster than the regular RTX 3060 or a Radeon RX 6600 and trades blows with the AMD RX 6700 XT. Interestingly, the RTX 3060 comes with 50% more VRAM than the 3070 which makes it a great card for playing games with HD textures or as a content creation card.

Finally, we have a great deal on a budget graphics card, something which is pretty hard to come by nowadays. For example, we had an RX 6400 deal recently (that is still live) for as low as just $135. We have the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 model selling for $170. This is perfectly in line with our recommended price list of budget cards.

