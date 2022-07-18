Epic GPU deals: Save over $500 on water-cooled AMD RX 6900 XT, and much more

The AMD Radeon RX 6600, which is the cut-down sibling of the full RX 6600 XT GPU, has been a regular part of our deals coverage. That's because the RX 6600 is often selling at prices far below its $329 MSRP.

However, the other AMD Radeon SKUs are also starting to get cheaper now and even premium water cooled variants of the RX 6900 XT, which is one of the fastest graphics cards currently, are starting to sell at prices far below MSRP.

The Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT is currently discounted by over $500 on Newegg US. This water-cooled GPU is a 2.5 slot wide card requiring two 8-pin and one 6-pin power connector. A decent 750W or higher power supply is recommended. The RX 6900 XT typically trades blows with the RTX 3080 12GB / RTX 3080 Ti and the Sapphire Toxic 6900 XT is no different. You can view the backplate of the Toxic 6900 XT in the top image.

The card not only features three 120mm fans on the radiator but also comes with an additional blower for cooling the pump and other components inside the card.

If you aren't a fan of water-cooled GPUs or don't have the space to mount the radiator and are instead considering a air-cooled version, the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6900 XT is also selling for a great price of just $899.99 for a limited time:

Sapphire Nitro+ 6900 XT SE

The Nitro+ 6900 XT SE has a thick heatsink with triple axial coolers and is 2.7 slot wide. Like the previous Toxic model, this one too comes with two 8-pin and one 6-pin power connectors and a minimum of 750W PSU is recommended.

If the Radeon RX 6900 XT models are out of your budget, you can also consider getting the RX 6800 XT which gives 90% of the performance of the 6900 XT and is roughly equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB model in most situations.

Aside from the 6900 XT and the 6700 XT, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6600 XT are also heavily discounted with multiple models currently under the $479 and the $379 MSRPs respectively. While the RX 6700 XT is on par with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti, the 6600 XT is faster than the RTX 3060.

Finally, we have a budget GPU option in the form of the Radeon RX 6400. Although offerings in this segment of the market from both AMD and Nvidia have been less than impressive, the RX 6400 today is selling for a great price of $135 after rebate which is something we can certainly recommend. For an in-depth look at the pros and cons of the currently available budget GPUs like the RX 6500 XT, 6400, GTX 1630 and Arc A380, check this guide.

