GPU deals: Save more than $300 on AMD RX 6800 XT, RX 6800, 6650 XT, and more

Likewise, in today's article, we have compiled the best AMD Radeon graphics card deals out there. First up, we have the RX 6800 XT from PowerColor which is selling for more than $300 discount. The RX 6800 XT is able to trade blows with Nvidia's RTX 3080 10GB model and thanks to the additional 6GB VRAM, it is also great for running high-resolution texture mods.

PowerColor Red Devil RX 6800 XT 16GB: $669.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: ~$999)

PowerColor Red Devil

If you miss out on the above deal, you can find a few more deals below on Newegg:

Up next, we move on to the RX 6800 non-XT which is around 12-15% slower than the RX 6800 XT and as such, it is also slower than the RTX 3080 10GB model. However, the RX 6800 is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and also comes with double the VRAM which can really help if you decide to install very high resolution texture mods.

Finally, we have a some Radeon RX 6650 XT deals. The RX 6650 XT is a revision of the RX 6600 XT with faster VRAM and core clocks. As such, the GPU is around 10% faster than the 6600 XT. Compared to Nvidia, the card is close to the performance of the more expensive RTX 3060 Ti in non-ray tracing scenarios.

