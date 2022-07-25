Microsoft confirms Windows 10 updates break USB printers

Microsoft has confirmed that KB5014666, released on June 28, 2022 (the one adding several new printing features), causes printing issues on systems with Windows 10. According to the company, the bug causes Windows 10 to display duplicates of a single printer with a "Copy1" suffix. More importantly, applications referring to a specific printer by name cannot print a document.

The software giant says it is working on fixing the problem in a future update, and, meanwhile, users can file a feedback report and try temporary workarounds:

Open the Settings app, navigate to “Bluetooth & devices”, and select “Printers & scanners”

If there appears to be a duplicate installation of an existing printer, such as with suffix "Copy1", confirm if printing works for this printer. This printer should operate as expected.

If there is a need to use the original printer installation and not the duplicate, right-click the duplicate printer, select "Printer properties" and select the "Ports" tab. Observe the port in use.

Open "Printer properties" on the original printer and select the "Ports" tab. From the list displayed, select the port option in use by the duplicate printer. If this original printer works normally, the duplicate copy printer can be removed.

If the steps above do not restore the broken printing capabilities, Microsoft recommends attempting the following:

​Update the print driver for your device. For guidance, see Install the latest driver for your printer. ​If you already have the latest driver, consult the printer Manufacturer’s web site for any device firmware updates.

​If you are still having issues, uninstalling and reinstalling your printer might help. ​Turn off your printer and disconnect any cables. ​Open the Settings app, navigate to “Bluetooth & devices”, and select “Printers & scanners.” Select the affected printer and select the "Remove Device" option. ​Restart your device. ​Turn on your printer and reconnect it to your device.



According to the Windows Health Dashboard, the new printing bug affects only Windows 10 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 (including Windows Server). On the Windows 11 side, Microsoft recently confirmed problems with the Start menu after the updates the company released on June 23, 2022.