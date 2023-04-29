Debian 11.7 releases with the latest security updates

The Debian Project has released the seventh point release for Debian 11 “Bullseye” bringing it to version 11.7. There are no new features with this update, just bug and security fixes for popular (and lesser-known) packages. If you are already running Debian 11, just apply the latest updates and you will then be running Debian 11.7.

If you were thinking about installing Debian 11 on your computer and have already downloaded one of the older point releases, just install that. As long as you do post-install updates you’ll be on Debian 11.7, so there’s no need to create new installation media. If you are trying to install it on an offline device, then it’s worth grabbing the latest ISO.

Some of the packages that have received fixes in Debian 11.7 include Flatpak, LibreOffice, the Linux Kernel, MariaDB, NVIDIA graphics drivers, systemd, Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, Chromium, Emacs, Java, Git, Rails, and many more. For a full list, check out the announcement.

Debian 12 “Bookworm” is slated for release in mid-2023. It will jump from Linux 5.10 to Linux 6.1, bringing support for more hardware. It should get security updates until July 2026 before being maintained by the LTS team which will keep it alive until June 2028.