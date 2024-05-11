Weekend PC Game Deals: Valuable Choices, narrative festival grabs, and even some Dark Souls

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble has a brand-new Choice bundle that’s touting some heavy headliners. The May bundle carries Yakuza Like a Dragon and Hi-Fi Rush as its main draw, alongside a handful of hit indies.

The May Humble Monthly games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi Rush, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno.

The May 2024 Choice bundle will refresh in a month to bring another wave of games. The bundle costs $11.99 to purchase, which, in addition to the listed games, includes benefits like Humble Store discounts while being subscribed.

The standard bundle space also got updated with two new collections this week. Starting with Humble again, this Metroidvania Mania bundle touts The Knight Witch and Axiom Verge in its $6 starting tier, which is followed by copies of Axiom Verge 2, 9 Years of Shadows, Cookie Cutter, Ghost Song, and Death’s Gambit: Afterlife to complete the bundle for $14.

At the same time, Fanatical has entered the ring with a hit-filled Build Your Own bundle. This carries some must-play titles like Arkane’s Prey, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, as well as high-budget indies like The Ascent, Mortal Shell, For the King, and plenty of other titles you may want to peruse.

Paying $4.99 gets you any three games, while putting down $7.99 or $9.99 lets you pick out five or seven games, respectively.





Epic Games Store’s freebie never fails to materialize on time, and this week, it began an offer for Circus Electrique. The indie game replaced a double giveaway from last week.

Coming from Zen Studios, it is a genre mash-up that pulls in story-driven RPG, circus management, and tactical combat elements into a single game. Its alternate, Steampunk-inspired London features Londoners who have mysteriously turned into "vicious killers," which leaves only you and your circus performers to save the city.

You can claim a copy of Circus Electrique until Thursday, April 25 and keep it forever. Epic will once again begin their mystery giveaways on the same day while also kicking off one of their major store-wide sales.

Free Events

Some blockbuster games are holding free events this weekend, and one even lasts through the entire month if you are interested in putting that much time into it.

Destiny 2’s new expansion, The Final Shape, is coming out on June 4, so Bungie has decided to make the co-op title's Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen expansions free for all players until then, giving you a hefty amount of content to play through.

Next, Company of Heroes 3 from Relic is also having a free event promotion going on right now. The WW2 set real-time strategy game is offering its campaigns and multiplayer portions to play for free until Monday, May 13. Lastly, Crusader Kings III is having a free weekend right now too, giving you a chance to try out Paradox’s dramatic medieval grand strategy roleplaying game.

Big Deals

The Paradox publisher sale featuring all its grand-strategy experiences, a Steam festival celebrating narrative games, rare Dark Souls discounts, and more populate this weekend’s sales. If you’re a Prime subscriber, Fallout 3: GOTY Edition (GOG) is currently yours to grab too.

With all that out of the way, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Games featuring crafting, mystery, romance, and hidden gems are a part of the DRM-free games on sale this weekend on GOG. Here are some highlights:

