Dell halts all operations in Russia, full exit expected soon

In the past few months, multiple companies have either partially or completely halted sales and operations in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. These include Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, and Microsoft, among many others. Now, Dell has confirmed that it is halting operations in Russia as well.

Reuters reports that Dell closed all of its Russian offices in mid-August, effectively ceasing all operational activities in the region. Prior to this, it had already stopped all sales in both Ukraine and Russia in February, saying that it would be monitoring the situation as it evolves.

Dell is a major supplier of server infrastructure in Russia so the move could impact the latter significantly. Russian news outlets have also reported that Dell is planning a complete exit from the country and will lay off all of its employees operating in Russia. However, Russia's Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak has tried to downplay this concern by saying that most of Dell's current engineers have already been offered new jobs by Russian tech companies:

We are monitoring the development of the situation. According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D center specialists and support engineers in St Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers.

Pressure on Russia from western nations and companies has been mounting for quite some time with many announcing restrictions or exiting the country altogether. However, Kremlin-backed firms continue to find and offer alternatives to citizens.

Source: Reuters