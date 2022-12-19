Elon Musk asks the public if he should step down as head of Twitter

After implementing a sudden policy change on Twitter accounts tweeting links to certain social networks, CEO Elon Musk tweeted a poll on Sunday asking whether he should step down as the company's CEO.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As of this writing, there are over 8 million votes cast, with at least more than 56% of people voting "Yes." The poll is set to close on 6AM ET. Musk says that he will abide by the poll's results.

Shortly after he opened the poll, he made a vague tweet which said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman also tweeted Musk, saying that he would take the CEO job without a salary. Musk hinted that he hasn't been completely happy with his new position, as he replied with "You must like pain a lot" and noted that Twitter has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May of this year.

Musk has been using Twitter polls to make major decisions on the platform. About a month after he took over the platform back in late October 2022, he ran a poll asking the public whether former US president Donald Trump should be reinstated on the platform. He also did the same thing to decide the fate of the suspended accounts of certain tech journalists whom Musk accused of posting his "exact, real-time location."

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," Musk stated.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)