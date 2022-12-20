Twitter users want CEO Elon Musk to step down from his position

Twitter CEO Elon Musk ran a poll on Sunday night asking the public if he should step down as head of Twitter. After many hours, the results are finally in: users want him to resign from his position.

The poll, which ended on Monday at past 6 AM ET, recorded over 17 million votes. Of these, almost 58% said "Yes" to Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, while roughly 42% wanted him to stay.

Musk has yet to confirm the poll's results. However, internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom wants the poll to be redone, as there are allegedly "100k ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts" all voting against the CEO. He also hopes Musk did the poll as a honeypot to "catch all the deep state bots," to which the Chief Twit replied, "Interesting." What's more, in a tweet suggesting that only Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls, Musk replied with "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

It is not yet known at this point if he will abide by the original poll's results or redo it with only Blue subscribers voting. If Musk does give up his post, he will continue to be the owner of the microblogging platform and be able to choose who will succeed him.

Since he took over the microblogging platform back in late October 2022, Musk has been embroiled in various controversies. For one, he laid off several top executives and fired half of Twitter's workforce. He then asked the remaining staff to commit to an "extremely hardcore" Twitter or be paid severance, which resulted in many more employees departing the company. Musk also reinstated former US president Donald Trump's account after it was previously suspended due to the "risk of further incitement of violence."

What's more, Musk revamped Twitter's Blue service to give regular users the ability to have a blue checkmark. However, this was delayed multiple times as some users exploited their checkmarks to impersonate companies and public figures, and post inappropriate content. More recently, Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists for allegedly sharing private information related to the whereabouts of Musk.

Finally, Twitter banned linking to its rival social media sites like Facebook, Truth Social, and Mastodon. After much criticism by users, Musk relented and said that only accounts with the primary purpose of promoting their competitors will be suspended.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)