Report: Musk stops Twitter's layoff spree, to add more people in engineering and sales

In an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees on Monday, Elon Musk said that he is done with layoffs, at least for now. The meeting was held at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

Musk added that Twitter will also start actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales, and that employees are encouraged to make referrals. Although he didn't specify the roles, Musk stated that "in terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority". Musk's comment were made the same day many employees in sales were laid off even after committing to the hardcore working expectations.

In a similar meeting two weeks ago, Musk had told employees that bankruptcy was not out of scope for Twitter. He also floated the ultimatum email which asked employees to either be ready for "extremely hardcore" work expectations or take severance.

Before Musk's takeover, the headcount of Twitter was nearly 7,500. The headcount now is down to about 2,700 after Musk halved the employee count, and there was mass resignation after the hardcore work ultimatum. The headcount is still changing as resignations continue.

Elon Musk also held off Twitter Blue relaunch, reasoning that there still is a lot of impersonation on the platform. Twitter Blue subscription was removed from the platform after half-baked features allowed trolls and spammers to cause chaos on the platform. The commotion also caused the social media giant a lot of advertising revenue after the platform was deemed to be a "high risk" for advertisers.

Twitter has been deeply impacted due to mass layoffs and resignations. Elon Musk, on Friday, made an urgent call for anyone left at Twitter who could write software to meet with him. Many engineers that are still part of Twitter continue to reach out to coworkers who resigned or were laid off if they're interested in returning to the company, as several teams just do not have enough people.

We also have a guide for users who want to deactivate their Twitter accounts.

Source: The Verge