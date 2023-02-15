Twitter CEO Elon Musk to look for his replacement by the end of 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he will probably start looking for his replacement by the end of 2023.

During the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk was asked if he has found his replacement and when that person would be hired. He replied by saying, "I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year."

Musk added that before he relinquishes his post, he wants to stabilize the organization, make sure Twitter is in a financially healthy place, and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out.

A few months ago, the "Chief Twit" ran a Twitter poll asking if he should resign as CEO of the microblogging platform. Almost 58% of respondents said yes. Two days later, Musk acknowledged the results and said that he will resign once he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job." After he steps down, he says that he plans to run the software and servers teams.

Since taking over Twitter back in November, Musk introduced various initiatives to help make the company profitable. For instance, users can now get a verified checkmark for $8 a month. Also, the company is now charging developers $100 to access its API and is looking to turn itself into a payment platform.

However, Twitter has also made some controversial moves under Musk's leadership. These include reactivating former President Donald Trump's account, disallowing third-party Twitter apps, and seemingly creating a system to artificially boost the CEO's tweets.

Source: Reuters