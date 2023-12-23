Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store kicked off its daily freebies promotion again just a few days ago, and we are already four games in. The latest mystery giveaway just got revealed, and it turned out to be Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. This is a repeat giveaway, so if you've been following the store's freebies for a while, you may already have a copy in your library.

Released in 2008 as the first fully 3D entry in the hit RPG series, Fallout 3 has players emerging into the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Washington, D.C. It is also the first entry in the series to feature real-time combat, but the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S.) brings back a version of the classic paused, body part aiming mechanic.

Fallout 3 has you taking the role of a survivor from Vault 101 who is venturing out into the Capital Wasteland in search of their father. The story branches out from there, with you meeting surviving factions, visiting cities, exploring other vaults, and ultimately deciding the fate of the region.

As this is the Game of the Year Edition, you also receive the following story expansions:

Operation: Anchorage - Enter a military simulation and fight in the liberation of Anchorage, Alaska from its Chinese Communist invaders.

The Pitt - Travel to the post-apocalyptic remains of Pittsburgh and become embroiled in a conflict between slaves and their Raider masters.

Broken Steel - Increase your level cap to 30, and finish the fight against the Enclave remnants alongside Liberty Prime.

Point Lookout - Embark on a mysterious and open-ended adventure in a huge, murky swampland along the coast of Maryland.

Mothership Zeta - Defy hostile alien abductors and fight your way off of the alien mothership, orbiting miles above the Capital Wasteland.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours, with the promotion ending tomorrow, December 24, at 8 a.m. PT. The bundle usually costs $19.99 to purchase when not on sale.