Save 49% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen and 128GB storage

If you are looking for a solid and affordable Android tablet, Samsung might have the best offer for you. Its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with a bundled S Pen is now 49% off on Amazon, allowing you to get the 128GB configuration for a measly $219.99. The cheaper 64GB configuration is also on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels (224 PPI). It supports Samsung's S Pen stylus (attaches magnetically), and you get one for free in the box. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB storage (you can expand it with microSD cards).

Inside the lightweight metal case sits a 7,040 mAh battery, and Samsung promises up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. Additional features include a pair of AKG stereo speakers, a 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear-facing camera. Besides, the tablet supports Samsung DeX, which can turn the standard OneUI interface into a Windows-like desktop with floating and resizeable windows for better productivity when working with a keyboard and mouse.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Rose. All three colors are on sale, so you can pick whichever you like more.

