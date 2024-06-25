Farming Simulator 2025 announced with Asian farms, ground deformation, and more

GIANTS Software just announced the next chapter in the hugely popular simulation franchise Farming Simulator. The last entry in the mainline series landed in 2021, with a mobile-only launch coming in 2023. Later this year, fans will be able to jump into Farming Simulator 2025 to experience fresh farms with Asian crops, new machines and maps alongside major gameplay and visual enhancements. Watch the cinematic trailer above.

The new Asian crops will have farmers cultivating different types of rice and spinach, as well as other plants for harvest. New animals like buffalos are joining the fray, too, with the studio adding more types of production chains and constructions to boost the business management aspects of this entry.

The studio says a brand-new East Asian landscape will be joining the new North American and Central European maps that will be available in the game. As for the hardware, over 400 farming-related vehicles, tools, and items from companies in the real world will be available at launch, including equipment from IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, and Valtra. As Asian crops will require different types of care, new Asian farming-focused specialized machines are being introduced, too.

The new GIANTS Engine 10 that's powering Farming Simulator 2025 is said to be shipping with improved graphics and physics models, with support for community modding also being a major focus. A hugely requested feature, ground deformation, is also confirmed to be a feature this time. The title will be playable both solo and in co-op.

"Farming is a passion shared by many, both in real life and virtually," says GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann. "Farming Simulator 25 enhances the series with deeper gameplay and greater immersion, becoming the favorite hobby for both experienced farmers and beginners. We cultivate this passion by providing a relaxing, family-friendly, community-oriented, and rewarding experience for everyone."

Farming Simulator 25 launches November 12, 2024, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms, with pre-orders now available for $49.99. At the same time, GIANTS Software is offering a physical Collectors' Edition for fans that contains a "USB ignition lock to start the engines of in-game tractors," a 16-bit retro version of the game paired with a soundtrack, a key chain, a modding tutorial disk, and more.