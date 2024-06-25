When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy for Xbox and PlayStation adds mod support

Neowin · with 0 comments

stalker

Even as we await the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in a few months, people who play the original games in the first-person shooter franchise on consoles can now benefit from the ability to create, download, and share mods for the first time.

Today, developer GSC Game World announced on the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. X page that S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy for Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles now support the creation and download of mods.

The new console modding support, which has its own page on the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. site, was put in with the assistance of Mod.Io, which has been helping to add mod support for a variety of games, including most recently Homeworld 3.

The collection of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games in this console trilogy consists of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat. You can learn more about this trilogy's new console mod support via this FAQ document on mod.io (in PDF format).

Even as GSC Game World adds mod support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, it has already confirmed it will also add mod support for the long-awaited next game, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, we don't know if the game will include support for mods on its release date or if it will be added sometime after launch.

In any case, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently slated for release on September 4 for the PC and for Xbox Series X and S consoles. It will also be launched as a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass.

Report a problem with article
Turtle Beach Burst II Air - Thumb
Next Article

Review: The Turtle Beach Burst II Air wireless gaming mouse is lighter than a Mars bar

Farming Simulator 2025
Previous Article

Farming Simulator 2025 announced with Asian farms, ground deformation, and more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment