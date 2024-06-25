S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy for Xbox and PlayStation adds mod support

Even as we await the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in a few months, people who play the original games in the first-person shooter franchise on consoles can now benefit from the ability to create, download, and share mods for the first time.

Today, developer GSC Game World announced on the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. X page that S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy for Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles now support the creation and download of mods.

The time to customize your console S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience is here!



With the help of master tinkerers from the friendly faction Mod.io, stalkers are now free to create and install mods for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox and PlayStation.

The new console modding support, which has its own page on the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. site, was put in with the assistance of Mod.Io, which has been helping to add mod support for a variety of games, including most recently Homeworld 3.

The collection of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games in this console trilogy consists of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat. You can learn more about this trilogy's new console mod support via this FAQ document on mod.io (in PDF format).

Even as GSC Game World adds mod support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, it has already confirmed it will also add mod support for the long-awaited next game, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, we don't know if the game will include support for mods on its release date or if it will be added sometime after launch.

In any case, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently slated for release on September 4 for the PC and for Xbox Series X and S consoles. It will also be launched as a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass.