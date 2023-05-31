Former Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 developers form new studio "Blank"

A group of veterans from the CD Projekt RED studio known for its hugely popular RPGs, have spun off to create a game development studio of their own. Named "Blank." (with a period), the newly formed developer is already working on its first project, which is described as a "character-driven game set in an apocalypse, with a twist or two." The unannounced game's concept art teaser can be seen above.

Blank co-founder Mateusz Kanik, who was the game director behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's co-director, is taking the game director role for the new project. Co-founders Jędrzej Mróz and Marcin Jefimow were both executive producers on Witcher and Cyberpunk projects . Both will now take the executive producer roles at Blank.

“We’re thrilled to announce Blank and to start expanding our incredible team,” said Kanik. “After working for years in an increasingly conservative industry, we’re ready to make bold, impactful projects that share our unique creativity and values".

"Where the industry champions a dictatorship of the creative individual, we want to give ownership to the team. Where the industry leans on crunch culture, we prefer work-life balance. Where the industry says bigger is better, we’re setting our sights on highly polished games with a focus on emotion, story, and craftsmanship,” he adds.

The promising team currently touts 10 members with heavy experience in the games industry. Blank has brought on Michal Dobrowolski (CD Projekt Red) as design director, Artur Ganszyniec (CD Projekt Red, 11 Bit Studios) as narrative director, as well as Grzegorz Przybyś (Division 48 Studio, Artificer) as art director.

The Warsaw, Poland-based studio is looking to fill almost 60 positions to help in the development of the unannounced project. Blank's official website has more information regarding the roles available. With the studio still expanding though, it may be a few years before we get to see this mysterious game in action.