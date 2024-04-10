The Opera GX web browser launches its first official mod promoting Cyberpunk 2077

The web browser company Opera launched its gaming-themed version of its browser, Opera GX, back in 2019. Today, Opera announced a new collaboration with game developer CD Projekt Red. It will give Opera GX its first official game mode to promote the hit sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

In a blog post, Opera says the Cyberpunk 2077 mod for the Opera GX browser has the following features:

Dynamic Wallpaper : Witness V and his iconic Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech against the backdrop of Night City in a wallpaper that can react to the time of the day, shifting seamlessly from rain-soaked nights to neon-drenched bustle.

: Witness V and his iconic Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech against the backdrop of Night City in a wallpaper that can react to the time of the day, shifting seamlessly from rain-soaked nights to neon-drenched bustle. Custom Themes with RGB Sync : Match your browser’s look to your rig’s lighting with themes compatible with Logitech, Razer, Asus, and Corsair products.

: Match your browser’s look to your rig’s lighting with themes compatible with Logitech, Razer, Asus, and Corsair products. Immersive Soundscape : Background music and custom keyboard/browser sounds plunge you fully into the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

: Background music and custom keyboard/browser sounds plunge you fully into the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Shader effect: undergo mild symptoms of Cyberpsychosis while browsing with the optional shader effect.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 browser mod is currently available from the Opera GX store for free.

Since its launch five years ago, the Opera GX browser has added some interesting features. One of them is "Fake My History," which offers a false web browser history if you die or are inactive on your browser for two weeks or more. The entries in the fake browser history are supposed to be pleasant ones for your friends and loved ones to view. The browser also recently added support for Opera's own generative AI chatbot, Aria.

The most recent "interesting" new feature for Opera GX users is the Panic Button. Pressing the F12 key while the browser is on the screen will bring up a new window with so-called "safe content," so your bosses, friends, or family members can't see what you are really browsing on the internet.