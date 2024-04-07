Frostpunk 2 beta runs from April 15-22 for Deluxe pre-orders; PC system specs revealed

11 Bit Studios recently announced that its upcoming post-apocalypse city-building game sequel, Frostpunk 2, would launch for the PC on July 25. However, people who pre-order the Deluxe version of the game now will get a chance to check out a beta test from April 15-22.

Dear Citizens, we couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! 📢#Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22.



Pre-order Deluxe Edition now at -10% and get access to a full 7-day Beta: https://t.co/GEEQboGhtT pic.twitter.com/eeg1BPKeUo — Frostpunk 2 | Beta Date Revealed (@frostpunkgame) April 5, 2024

More info on the beta test can be found on the game's Steam page. It mentions that the beta test will include a "part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview." It also says the beta will only be available in English and in Simplified Chinese, with the other supported languages available when the full game launches.

In another Steam post, you can check out the PC hardware requirements for the beta version:

Minimum System Requirements OS Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A310 4GB VRAM

DirectX Version: 12

Disk Space: 30 GB SSD Available Space Recommended System Requirements OS Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

OS Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 RTX 8 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A770 8GB VRAM

DirectX Version: 12

Disk Space: 30 GB SSD Available Space

You should note that a solid-state drive is required for playing the game. Also, its support for ultrawide screen resolutions is not fully supported for the beta test. The final system requirements for the full game could change before it is released.

You can pre-order the Deluxe version of Frostbite 2 now for $67.49 on Steam which is a 10 percent discount from its normal $74.99 price. In addition to the 7-day beta test in April, it also comes with the right to get three DLC packs after launch, access to the game's story mode 72 hours before the official launch, an unnamed exclusive in-game item, a novella based on the game, a digital artbook and its digital soundtrack.

Keep in mind that Frostbite 2 will also be a Day One launch for Microsoft's PC Game Pass subscribers.