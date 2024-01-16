Persona 3 Reload, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Brotato, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are gaining another injection of games in the second half of January. Following the packed first wave of 2024 from earlier this month, Microsoft today unveiled what's incoming to its games subscription services in the next few weeks, and there are some high-profile launches including a Persona remake.

Here are all the games incoming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Ultimate:

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 18

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 18 F1 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – January 18

(Console and PC) EA Play – January 18 Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19

(Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19 Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25 Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30 Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2 Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 6

From the bunch, Persona 3 Reload, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Palworld, and Go Mecha Ball are all day-one arrivals to the service for all subscribers on their launch dates.

As new games arrive, exactly one title will be leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. January 31 will be the last day that IO Interactive's immersive sim assassination sandbox Hitman: World of Assassination will be available as part of the service.

The next announcement regarding upcoming titles to Xbox Game Pass may happen at Microsoft's Xbox Developer_Direct presentation that's happening in a couple of days. The showcase is slated to unveil the first gameplay of Indiana Jones (possibly titled The Great Circle) and offer deeper looks at upcoming first-party Xbox titles that are also coming day-one to Game Pass.

Otherwise, the next standard Game Pass wave reveal should be happening in two weeks time on January 30, offering looks at what's incoming in the first half of February to subscribers.