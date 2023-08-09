Google brings native translation to Gmail for Android and iOS

Gmail on desktop has supported translation for many years now and that too in over 100 languages. But the same functionality was absent on the mobile version. That changes now as Google has finally announced native translation capabilities to Gmail for Android and iOS.

The native translation is easy to use on both Android and iOS. If you receive a message in a language that's different from your "Google.com Mail display language" in your account settings, you'll notice a new banner saying "Translate to," which you can tap to make the translation happen.

To see the original message again, tap on "Show original." If you want Gmail to automatically translate messages in a specific language in the future, tap on "Automatically translate" for that language.

Google writes in the Workspace Update blog:

For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages.

In case you get an email in a language that Gmail didn't catch, you can translate it manually. Just tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner and find the option there. And if you don't want Gmail to keep translating a particular language, just tap the ‘x’ on the banner and then pick “Don’t translate [language] again.”

Translations in Gmail for Android will start rolling out today, while the feature will make it to iOS from August 21. It is available to all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts.

Recently, Google also gave Gmail a new scheduling feature and the ability to set working locations for specific parts of the day. And just a few months ago, the Mountain View giant released Help Me Write, its AI email drafting tool, for both Android and iOS devices.

Via 9to5Google