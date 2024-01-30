Godzilla stomps his way into Minecraft in a new DLC based on the Monarch Monsterverse

Godzilla is having a bit of a moment in pop culture. Godzilla Minus Zero, the Toho Studios-made origin story for the massive kaiju monster, has become a critical and box office hit worldwide, and it became the first Godzilla movie to get an Academy Award nomination (Best Visual Effects) just a few days ago. Plus there's that recently completed Apple TV+ Show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which featured a few appearances from the big guy. In March, the new Monsterverse movie Godzilla X Kong is due in theaters.

It's the latter franchise that is the basis for the latest paid Minecraft DLC pack. Godzilla Minecraft DLC will let players of Mojang and Microsoft's sandbox game go through four different adventures with the Monarch-Monsterverse version of Godzilla.

In a blog post, Mojang says the DLC begins in a movie theater where you can watch the Minecraft version of Godzilla on screen. You can also begin the four adventures from the screening room. One has you trying to escape the city while Godzilla tries to destroy it and you as well. The second adventure will put your Minecraft-building skills to the test as you create walls and barriers around a city to keep Godzilla from destroying it.

A Godzilla Minecraft DLC would not be complete without the player getting to control the big guy itself. You can destroy the city as the massive Kaiju or you can battle other Toho monsters, and even King Kong. You can also join the Monarch group to try to understand why all of these Kaiju are suddenly showing up all over the world.

The Godzilla DLC pack is currently available to purchase from the Minecraft Marketplace for 1510 Minecraft coins which is about $8.77 in US dollars. There's also a free Godzilla-related Character Creator item you can get for your Minecraft character as well.