You can become one with the Force in the new Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC

First announced at Minecraft Live in October, Microsoft-owned Mojang has now released its latest Minecraft paid DLC pack. Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi will let players of the popular sandbox game turn from a Padwan to a Jedi Knight during the Clone Wars period of the sci-fi movie franchise.

The official Minecraft site says the DLC pack will start with your player entering the Jedi Academy where you will learn the ways of the Force. You had better learn those lessons quickly, according to Mojang:

The Clone Wars are raging across the universe, so Yoda, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and other familiar faces are waiting with missions that’ll take you across new biomes and a previously uncharted planet. The exact details of the quests are for Jedi eyes only, but safe to say: you will never look up at our square moon the same way again!

The site says players will be able to battle monsters on the desert planet of Tatooine, along with going on missions with the great Master Yoda. Mojang hints that these missions can be solved in many different ways, which means the DLC pack offers replayability.

Path of the Jedi will also let players customize their own lightsaber and their own astromech droid. All players will be able to snap up the R2D2 t-shirt for their Minecraft character even if they don't get the DLC pack.

You can purchase Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi from the in-game Marketplace for 1510 Minecraft coins, or about $8.77.

Mojang has already released a few DLC packs this year including one based on the recent movie Teenage Mutant Teenage Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, along with a Dungeons and Dragons-themed DLC pack. Mojang plans to release a more educational DLC pack in 2023, based on the BBC nature documentary series Planet Earth III.