Google launches Chrome for Windows on ARM

Google Chrome for Windows on ARM is finally official. Today, the company announced the rollout of a full ARM64 native version of the world's most popular browser, promising users with ARM-powered PCs a faster, smoother, and more efficient browser.

Chrome for ARM64 is rolling out this week to Windows PCs with Snapdragon processors. Google says customers who plan to buy the upcoming computers with the Snapdragon X Elite processor will get an "even bigger boost in performance." According to Qualcomm, preliminary benchmarks on Snapdragon X Elite reference devices show notable performance uplifts in benchmarks like Speedometer 2.1.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President at Google, said the following about the launch of Chrome for Windows on ARM:

We’ve designed Chrome browser to be fast, secure and easy to use across desktops and mobile devices, and we’re always looking for ways to bring this experience to more people. Our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help ensure that Chrome users get the best possible experience while browsing the Web on current ARM-compatible PCs.

While it is possible to run Chrome on PCs with ARM processors through emulation, native applications offer much better performance, responsiveness, and energy efficiency. The first version of Chrome Canary for ARM64 was spotted a couple of months ago, and now, the browser is ready for its public debut.

Making the most popular browser in the world ARM-friendly on Windows will help make ARM PCs much more appealing to customers who are not ready to switch browsers. Qualcomm itself claims that it will help "cement Snapdragon X Elite's role as the premier platform for Windows PCs." The first devices with the Snapdragon X Elite are expected later this Summer.

Microsoft is about to be among the first manufacturers to offer its flagship computers with the latest ARM chips from Qualcomm. The Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are expected to be unveiled at a special event on May 20, 2024.