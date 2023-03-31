Sealed 1st Gen Apple iPhone with rare 'Lucky You' sticker has been sold for $40,000

Another sealed iPhone auction happened, and this time, it was for a rare OG iPhone with a unique 'Lucky You' upside-down sticker. Wright auction house conducted the auction on its website where the first-generation iPhone (model A1203) was sold for a whopping $40,320.

The bidding window lasted for around 12 hours for the listing that came up yesterday, and the bidding price was initially estimated between $40,000 to $60,000. However, the rare iPhone stayed at the lower end of the band even though it sold for a price tag equivalent to a Tesla Model 3. Until now, the priciest iPhone 1 auction has been recorded at $63,000 which happened earlier this year.

For reference, Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone in 2007 with a price tag of $599 for the 8GB model. So, the auction price is roughly 67 times the original price of the iPhone. However, the reduced auction amount could be justified by the fact that it wasn't in proper mint condition as there is a small tear on its plastic wrapping. Although, the X-ray scans uploaded to the website show that the retail packaging box is complete with all the accessories inside.

The auctioned iPhone comes via Donald Gajadhar of Fox-White Art & Antique Appraisals who called it a "Willy Wonka, ‘24 karat' Golden Ticket" when the unopened device was handed over by one of their clients.

Source: Wright Auction via Phone World