The new Microsoft Planner's Goals feature will allow you to set and track goals for plans

The new Microsoft Planner is a unified work management experience that brings together the simplicity of Microsoft To Do, the collaboration of Planner, the power of Microsoft Project, and the intelligence of Microsoft Copilot. It can support a wide variety of scenarios, including individual task management to enterprise and professional project management.

Today, Microsoft introduced a new feature in Microsoft Planner called Goals. Goals will allow you to set and track goals for your plan. Planner will enable you to link goals to individual tasks. You can also use Copilot to create goals specific to your scenario. The new Goals feature is now available to all Planner users with a Planner Plan 1 or greater subscription.

Microsoft has set a limit of 10 goals per plan to encourage best practices for creating goals, as creating too many goals is often unachievable.

Here's how you can access Goals in Microsoft Planner:

If you have a Planner Plan 1 or greater subscription, you can go to the Goals view by selecting Goals in the navigation header in the new Planner experience.

You can create goals by selecting Add goal and filling in essential details, such as the title, end date, status, and a unique color.

If you are unsure about the goals, you can use Copilot in Planner (preview) to set meaningful goals for your plan. To use Copilot to create goals, you can ask Copilot to add goals based on your specific needs, and Copilot will create goals based on your description.

You can also add more details by selecting a goal, such as the description, start date, and priority.

Finally, you can link tasks to goals by selecting Connect tasks and choosing the tasks that are related to the goal. Also, each task can only be linked to one goal at a time.

Goals can also be viewed in other views inside Planner, including the Board view, Charts view, Grid view, and People view.

The new Goals feature in Microsoft Planner enhances its capabilities for effective project management and goal tracking, streamlining workflows and promoting better organization.