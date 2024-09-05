Sony may have given us the first official look of PS5 Pro via subtle teaser

Sony has seemingly given us the first glimpse of what the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro could look like. Towards the end of last month, a report suggested that the PS5 Pro launch may be closer than many anticipate. Although nothing official is out yet regarding the launch or availabililty or even the announcement, there is mounting evidence that suggests it may not be all that far.

The purported design of the upcoming console refresh leaked recently which gave us an idea of what the potential PS5 Pro could look like. While there is no confirmation on whether it even is the real thing, the probable PS5 Pro mock-up that has been posted today by Sony certainly looks very much like it, adding to the credence that perhaps this is indeed the PlayStation 5 Pro after all.

Although it may not be as obvious at first glance, the supposed PlayStation 5 Pro console design outline is visible right in the middle of the 30th Anniversary promo image (above) that Sony published today on its blog post. If you missed it, it is there right between the PS5 logo and the "3" of the 30th.

Sony may have officially teased the PS5 Pro design in their new 30th Anniversary logo. 👀



"More announcements in the near future" were teased for the 30th Anniversary earlier today. #PS5 #PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/N5A22Ow1rB — KAMI (@Okami13_) September 5, 2024

X user KAMI noticed the subtle difference in the image as the currently available PS5 is visible towards the right with a single stripe across it while the alleged PS5 Pro has multiple such stripes, and it perfectly aligns with the recently leaked design.

Seeing how the two PS5 look very different from one another in the official image from Sony, it does seem like this is the first official teaser of the upcoming console the company has released.

Looks aside, in terms of specs and performance, the Pro variant is rumored to feature a 45% performance boost compared to the vanilla one. We will have to wait and see how realistic these expectations are.