The Last of Us Part 1 remake hits PC in March 2023

Sony announced six months ago that it is remaking Naughty Dog's The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 and PC. While the PS5 version landed on September 2, the PC version did not get a release date, that is until The Game Awards show today. The Last of Us Part I is coming to PC on March 3, 2023.

The rebuilt game features new animations, art direction, and new character models, with some technologies and gameplay elements even being ported over from 2020's The Last of Us Part II. The campaign follows the same storyline as the original, showcasing Joel and Ellie's struggles in the post-apocalyptic United States. The Left Behind expansion content is also included here, though multiplayer is not.

"The development of The Last of Us Part I on PC provided us with an opportunity to open our game in new ways." Game Director Matthew Gallant added. "We learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last of Us Part I at home on the PC as well."

More information about the port's features and system requirements will be revealed later.

The Last of Us Part I is hitting Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 3, 2023, with pre-orders available now for $59.99. This is not the only PC port of a PlayStation exclusive Sony revealed today either, with Returnal also gaining a release date during The Game Awards.