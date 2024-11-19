Holiday spending is getting smoother as Google Pay adds another BNPL provider

Google is teaming up with Afterpay to expand its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options just in time for the holidays. U.S. customers using Google Pay can now choose Afterpay at checkout with select online merchants.

This move gives users the flexibility to split purchases into manageable installments, which has been especially appealing during financially stressful times. According to Afterpay’s research, a significant portion of their customers see BNPL as a way to reduce financial stress, with over 75% saying it makes large purchases easier to manage. For merchants, this integration could drive growth by attracting younger, budget-conscious shoppers who prioritize flexibility and convenience.

Google Pay itself has been doubling down on expanding payment options, and the addition of BNPL services is another step in making it more versatile. The growing demand for payment flexibility fits perfectly with the holiday shopping rush. As more people look for convenient ways to manage their spending, services like BNPL are becoming even more popular.

But not everything about Google Pay is smooth sailing. Privacy concerns remain a hot topic, especially with critics pointing to data-sharing practices and location tracking. Google maintains that its policies emphasize transparency, yet some users and analysts worry they might go too far for a financial platform. For example, a recent lawsuit highlighted discomfort with Google’s broader data collection changes, pushing the company to defend its practices against claims of privacy violations.

On a brighter note, Google has been rolling out features to improve usability, like showing card benefits during checkout and supporting biometric authentication for autofill, which add convenience and security. These updates seem to be part of Google's effort to stay competitive with privacy-centric rivals like Apple Pay, which continues to use privacy as a major selling point.

In addition to expanding BNPL services, Google has been rolling out other payment features like virtual card numbers. These aim to enhance security by letting users shop online without exposing their real card details, which has become increasingly important as online fraud rises.

Source: Afterpay Newsroom