You can play games on the back panel of the new Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Asus has finally launched the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro. These gaming phones have quite a few features that set them apart. Notably, the ROG Phone 9 maxes out at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, whereas the ROG Phone 9 Pro is available in 24GB RAM and 1TB storage option with a bundled AeroActive Cooler X Pro accessory.

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. They feature a 6.78-inch 2400x1080 resolution LTPO AMOLED display with a staggering 185Hz refresh rate, which is the first on any smartphone. However, the two models differ in the camera department.

While the Asus ROG Phone 9 features a 50MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro lens, the Pro model comes with a 50MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 32MP 3x telephoto camera setup. Under the hood, both phones feature a 5,800 mAh battery, which supports 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.

One of the impressive features of the ROG Phone 9 Pro is that it features a backlighting system called the "AniMe Vision," which incorporates 648 mini LED lights compared to just 85 on the ROG Phone 9. Thanks to the enhanced LED setup on the ROG Phone 9 Pro's back panel, users can play simple games using the Air Triggers, such as Brick Smasher, Snake Venture, Aero Invaders, and Speedy Run, with more games to be added soon.

The standard ROG Phone 9 doesn't offer you games, but the backlighting system can be used for notifications and other customizations. Not only this but on the ROG Phone 9 Pro, users can also upload GIFs to show animations on the back panel. Users can unlock some exclusive ROG Phone 9 Pro animation by tapping it with another ROG Phone with "AniMe Vision."

There are multiple AI features, such as X Sense 3.0 for detecting key game events and auto-collecting items, X Capture 2.0 that automatically captures your winning moments, AI Grabber 2.0 for text recognition, and more. The phones offer a thermal management system called GameCool 9 Cooling System that utilizes a variety of high-performance thermal materials. It also has the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, which ensures that heat dissipation never hinders your gameplay.

Both models are eligible to pick up two OS updates and four years of security updates. The ROG Phone 9 starts at $999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, whereas the Pro starts at $1,199. The Asus ROG Phone 9 series can be pre-ordered in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with shipping starting tomorrow. In Europe and the UK, shipping will begin in December, while the US launch is slated for January 2025.