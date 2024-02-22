The stand alone Google Pay app is shutting down in the US on June 4

Google is making some fairly major changes in the US in its stand-alone Google Pay app. In fact, the company is announcing that the app will be retiring on June 4. 2024.

In a blog post, Google stated that most of the most popular features in its Pay app, such as setting up and managing a user's payment services and tapping to pay in retail stores that support this function, will still be available via the Google Wallet app. The company indicated that this particular app is used five times more than the Pay app in the US, so it looks like Google is making these changes to eliminate one app that just is not used much anymore.

If you still use the Google Pay app to manage your payment services, you will have until June 4 to transfer the balance of your funds to your designated bank account. The Google Play website will continue to work after June 4.

However, if you still use the Google Pay app to send, receive, or request money from others, the support shutdown of the app on June 4 will eliminate those features. Also, any offers or deals that were previously shown in the app are now available via Google's new deals section in Search.

The company claims that it will still make improvements in using Google Pay on the web for autofill features with its Chrome browser. In addition, it will expand the kinds of passes that can be stored in Google Wallet, including public transit passes.

Finally, this move to shut down the app is just for US users of Google Pay. Google still supports its Pay app in India and Singapore. Google says the Pay app will keep working in those markets and that it will "continue to build for the unique needs in those countries."