Google Pay makes it easier to enter card details, displays offers at checkout

Google released three new Google Pay features to improve the shopping experience for users. For starters, Google Pay will now show card benefits at checkout to help users with their purchase decisions.

Users might have cards with different rewards and benefits such as discounts on travel-related purchases or cashback on every purchase. The feature can come in handy by making it easier and faster to locate relevant offers.

Google will display card benefits for American Express and Captial One cardholders when checking out using Chrome desktop. These offers for specific cards will appear in the autofill drop-down menu on the payments interface. Google said it will add support for more cards in the future.

The Autofill feature has been updated with support for biometric authentication when filling card details in Chrome and Android. Instead of typing a security code manually, users can automatically fill in card details after verifying them using fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN.

As an extra layer of security, Google said users can set up device unlock that requires them to unlock the device before revealing the fill card details. The company noted that while autofill will work fine most of the time, there might be cases when it won't fill in the details if "we detect something suspicious."

Apart from that, Google announced that Google Pay's "Buy now, pay later" option is expanded to more merchant sites and Android apps. The alternative payment method lets users buy an item online and pay for it over a series of installments.

However, it is only available to shoppers living in the US who make a transaction in USD. Users can pick from various financial providers to go ahead with the buy now, pay later option. They can link their existing accounts or create a new one at the time of checkout.