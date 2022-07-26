How to enable new taskbar overflow in Windows 11 22H2 Beta

Microsoft recently introduced a new overflow system that places apps into a dedicated fly-out when the taskbar reaches its maximum capacity. As it turned out, it is not exclusive to the Dev channel. Users have noticed that the latest Beta build also contains the updated taskbar, even though its changelog does not mention the new overflow system.

Not every insider from the Beta channel can test the updated taskbar overflow. For starters, it is available on build 22622.436, not 22621.436 (yes, Microsoft has two builds in a single Beta channel), and it is up to Microsoft to decide who lands in which build. More confusingly, even insiders with build 22622.436 get randomly selected to test the overflow. Microsoft keeps making the Windows Insider program impossible to understand, and the split Beta channel does not help fix that.

Those unlucky with Windows 11 Beta builds and without the updated taskbar can try the universal cure called Vivetool. Here is how to enable the new taskbar overflow in Windows 11 22H2 Beta (via Reddit).

Go to Vivetool's GitHub repository, download the app, and extract it. Run Windows Terminal as Administrator and go to the folder containing Vivetool using the CD command. For example, CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:35620393 and press Enter. Type vivetool /enable /id:35620394 and press Enter. Restart your system to apply changes.

To revert the changes, use the vivetool /disable command with the same IDs.

It is worth mentioning that the new overflow system is not the only taskbar-related novelty in preview Windows 11 builds. Microsoft is also testing several new search buttons, and you can enable them using our dedicated guide.