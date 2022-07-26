Meta's Quest 2 VR headsets are getting a $100 price increase in August

The most popular virtual reality headset in the market, the Meta Quest 2, is receiving a substantial price hike starting August. Meta announced the change today in a blog post, revealing a $100 price hike on new Quest 2 headsets.

With the change on August 1, 2022, the 128 GB Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 while the 256 GB version will reach $499.99. The price increases on refurbished units (which currently start at $249) and accessories were not revealed today, but anyone who has been eying a part or two they need will want to pick them up before next week.



To soften the blow a little, Meta is offering its VR rhythm game Beat Saber, which usually costs $29.99, as a freebie to anyone picking up a new headset from August 1 through December 31.

Meta revealed that Quest headset owners have spent over $1 billion on apps inside the virtual space so far, marking a major shift in momentum in its VR ecosystem. However, the increased costs of producing the hardware and shipping had been the reason behind the $100 price hike.

“By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights,” added Meta.

Meta recently revealed plans to remove the Facebook account requirement from its VR headsets as well, offering a new type of profile for its users instead. The company is also set to release its “high-end” VR device, Project Cambria, later in 2022, with a next-generation Quest coming after that, probably in 2023. Sony is also preparing to launch its second-generation PlayStation VR system in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the company will price its console hardware compared to the competition in the standalone and PC space.