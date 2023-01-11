IDC: PC shipments dropped by 28% in the 4th quarter of 2022

Global PC shipments fell below analyst expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022 as PC makers shipped only 67.2 million PCs, a 28.1% decline from the same quarter last year. This is according to the latest report by market intelligence company IDC.

IDC compares the shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the same period in 2018 where the market was constrained by Intel's supply challenges. The company also said that while it was clear that the PC market's pandemic buying boom is over, PC shipments for 2022 were well above pre-pandemic levels at 292.3 million units.

"Consecutive quarters of declines clearly paint a gloomy picture of the PC market, but this is really all about perception," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. "2021 was near historic levels for PC shipments, so any comparison is going to be distorted."

Despite the decline, IDC believes that the PC market has the potential to bounce back in 2024 and the company sees "pockets of opportunity" throughout 2023.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2022 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 4Q22 shipments 4Q22 Market Share 4Q21 Shipments 4Q21 Market Share 4Q22/4Q21 Growth Lenovo 15.5 23.0% 21.6 23.1% -28.5% HP 13.2 19.6% 18.6 19.9% -29.0% Dell 10.8 16.1% 17.2 18.4% -37.2% Apple 7.5 11.2% 7.7 8.2% -2.1% Asus 4.8 7.2% 6.1 6.5% -20.9% Others 15.4 22.9% 22.3 23.9% -31.0% Total 67.2 100.0% 93.5 100.0% -28.1%

When it came to manufacturers, Lenovo is still the top PC maker, shipping 15.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022. HP came in second with 13.2 million units sold, a drop of about 5.4 million units from its fourth quarter sales last year. Dell completes the trio, selling 6.4 million fewer units than last year. While Apple's PC shipments also declined, they are the only one to record a single digit drop at -2.1%.