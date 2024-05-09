Disney+ to launch its first-ever interactive Original story as a Vision Pro app

Marvel Studios announced it's bringing a new hour-long immersive experience for the Apple Vision Pro. Users of the spatial computing headset will soon get the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story titled "What If...? - An Immersive Story."

The interactive experience is connected to the animated Marvel series What If...? that reimagines events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. It's Dave Bushore's directional debut for the experience written by David Dong and Phil McCarty and produced by ILM Immersive.

Sharing his experience, Bushore said:

‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favorite heroes. This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it’s a glimpse of what I’ve been waiting for my whole life.

Marvel has created an hour-long interactive experience where fans can step into a narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality with "stunning visuals and spatial audio." With the new immersive space around them, fans will traverse across realities, trying to harness the power of the Infinity Stones, learn mystic arts, and encounter Multiversal variants of their favorite characters.

The technologically advanced experience puts the Vision Pro's spatial computing muscles to use, letting the fans "cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure" and interact "with the world around them by using their eyes and hands."

Bushore said that these new forms of adventures put the user "at the core of the narrative. You are the central protagonist. The characters are on their own journey and you’re the “What If” to their story, which is awesome. You play a pivotal role in the outcome in how their story resolves."

What If...? - An Immersive Story will launch as a standalone app for the Vision Pro headset and additional details "will be revealed soon," Marvel said, without mentioning a specific launch date.