IKEA says its $15 waterproof Vappeby bluetooth speakers offer 80 hours of playtime

IKEA has added a new member to its Vappeby speaker family. It's a portable Bluetooth speaker that, according to IKEA, offers a whopping 80 hours of music playback on a single charge. Speaking of the price tag, it costs just $15 ($14.99 to be precise).

IKEA says the new Vappeby portable speaker is IP67 rated, allowing it to withstand dust and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The square-shaped device that weighs about 170 grams comes in red, black, and yellow color options. It's a compact speaker that is 2 inches thick and measures 3 inches in height and width respectively.

One thing to note is that the Bluetooth speaker claims to deliver up to 80 hours of total payback time when you limit the volume to 50%. However, if you want more sound and a better experience, you can pair two Vappeby speakers to enjoy stereo sound. The speaker can be hung in your bathroom or other places using its built-in lanyard cord.

You can charge the speaker via its USB-C port but one disappointment here is that IKEA doesn't ship a USB-C cable or power adapter along with the packaging. The speaker is currently available in select locations and IKEA said it will go on sale globally in all markets in April this year.