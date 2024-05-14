Inflection AI drops support for Pi AI on messaging apps

On Monday, OpenAI shared some very exciting announcements about GPT-4o and the improved calling experience. Meanwhile in the AI race, Inflection AI has quietly ended support for its AI in messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

The decision to end support for messaging apps comes just weeks after the company announced that two co-founders would be leaving Inflection to join Microsoft. At the time, the company said that it not be making any immediate changes, but it seems like that period is now over.

The company didn’t announce this change on its blog post but rather was noticed by Neowin when messaging with the AI on WhatsApp. Trying to talk to the AI yielded the following response:

“Dear Paul, Inflection, creators of Pi, values your support. To offer the best experience, we're ending support for messaging apps. Access Pi exclusively through our website at pi.ai or via our mobile apps for a great, free experience. Thanks for understanding!”

With the removal of support from messaging apps, it means that users now need to use Pi AI through the chatbot’s website or via the Android and iOS mobile apps. This interaction is comparable to ChatGPT but it’s a shame that you can’t have the bot in your group chats any more to ask questions on the fly.

While two of the founders at Inflection left for Microsoft, the third co-founder, Reid Hoffman, remained on the board of the company. Inflection also hired a new CEO, Sean White, to take over the running of the company.

Hopefully, the removal of Pi AI from messaging apps won’t signal an end to the focus on consumer AI. By removing resources from messaging apps, it could allow the company to focus its work solely on a few apps, the website, and fundamentally, its AI models.

Let us know in the comments if you were using PI in a messaging app and whether you’re sad to see it go.