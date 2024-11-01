New Windows 11 Beta Build 22635.4440 adds revamped Windows Hello experience

Microsoft announced the release of Windows 11 Preview Build 22635.4440 (KB5045889) to Beta Channel Insiders. This new Insider build comes with a revamped Windows Hello user experience. After several years, Microsoft has finally updated Windows Hello to align with modern Windows visual design standards and make the overall authentication process more intuitive and seamless.

The updated Windows Hello visuals can be seen on the Windows sign-in screen, in passkeys, in the Microsoft Store, and in other authentication flows.

Microsoft is also introducing a new Windows Hello credential user experience for passkeys. This new user experience for passkeys supports secure and quick authentication. Users can easily switch between authentication options and select passkeys/devices with ease. This updated experience will also be available for the new administrator protection feature coming to Windows 11, version 24H2 and above.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

[General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Input] We have temporarily disabled the new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel with Build 22635.4145 to address some issues. This feature will be roll out again in a future flight.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Input] Fixed an underlying issue causing touch keyboard crashes and the IME candidate window to not appear for some Insiders in the previous flight.

The above changes are gradually being rolled out to Beta Channel Insiders with the toggle on. If you are a Windows Insider in the Beta Channel and want to get these features gradually rolled out to you, go to Settings > Windows Update on your PC and turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available.