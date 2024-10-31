After an alarm clock, Nintendo has launched a Music app for Android and iOS

After launching an interactive alarm clock earlier this month, Nintendo is back making headlines for launching a music app called "Nintendo Music" for both Android and iOS. According to the company, Nintendo Music, a new smart-device app, is exclusively made for Nintendo Switch online members.

Using the Nintendo Music app, Switch online members will be able to listen to nearly 40 years of video game music that will let fans relive their musical memories. The app includes tracks from classic and current franchises including Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Metroid, Splatoon 3, Donkey Kong Country, and more.

According to the official blog, the Nintendo Music app lets you "stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create and share playlists, browse music by different categories, and more." The app also lists ready-made playlists. If you are playing a game on a Nintendo console and haven't finished it yet, then you can hide soundtracks from the game preventing them from revealing the big ending or surprise boss.

Nintendo Music, a new smart-device app exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members, lets you stream or download music from Nintendo’s library of soundtracks!



Nintendo Music will be released later today! Learn more: https://t.co/X5uL1ThupO pic.twitter.com/2NOu7k22zf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 30, 2024

You may find the Nintendo Music app's UI similar to the YouTube Music app. It features a mini player, which YouTube Music has already moved on from. The Nintendo Music app also features carousels and Library tab elements resembling YouTube Music's UI.

The app lets you listen to a game soundtrack for up to 60 minutes seamlessly or loop them. The app also offers the option for offline listening. Users can search for songs by game title, track name, playlist name or browse by screenshot.

The app is available at no extra cost to Nintendo Switch Online members and Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the US and Canada. Switch Online membership starts at $3.99 for one month and $19.99 for 12 months. The Nintendo Music app is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.