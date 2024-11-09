Microsoft quietly installed KB5001716 Windows 11/10 update on your PC

On October 10 2024, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for the month on Windows 10 (KB5044273 / KB5044277 / KB5044293 / KB5044286) and Windows 11 (KB5044284, KB5044285, KB5044280). The company also made the update available on the official Media Creation Tool the same day. And in case you are looking to download Windows 10 using it, the tech giant wants you to think twice.

That is because Microsoft wants more users on Windows 11, and the company likes to frequently push the next feature update on such systems via KB5001716. Neowin noticed that it has been quietly installing this update on both Windows 11 and 10 systems after the Patch Tuesday of October 2024.

The company explains:

KB5001716: Update for Windows Update Service components Summary This update includes a new user interface (UI) functionality for Windows Update in Windows. This article applies to the following: Windows 11, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004 Notes about this update When this update is installed, Windows may attempt to download and install feature updates to your device if it is approaching or has reached the end of support for your currently installed Windows version. Feature updates offer new functionality and help keep your device secure.

After this update is installed, Windows may periodically display a notification informing you of problems that may prevent Windows Update from keeping your device up-to-date and protected against current threats. For example, you may see a notification informing you that your device is currently running a version of Windows that has reached the end of its support lifecycle, or that your device does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for the currently installed version of Windows. Known issues in this update We are currently not aware of any issues that affect this update.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.