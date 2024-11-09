Google Maps now lets you upgrade to a new vehicle, at least virtually

It's fair to say that Google Maps is the default navigation app on most phones globally, used by both iOS and Android users who often ditch other options. But whether you are driving a convertible or a shiny new EV, Google Maps still shows you a generic icon; a large arrow with a circle around it.

Yes, there are a few options to choose from, but they hardly match the variety of cars on the road. Thankfully, Google Maps is getting an upgrade. Currently, you cannot customize the navigation vehicle on Google Maps, and just choose between a red sedan, a yellow SUV, or a green pickup truck, a feature that has been unchanged since 2020.

Reportedly, Google Maps on iOS has received a new update that brings multiple new navigation vehicles. Additionally, the new update also adds several customization options, so that you can really customize the vehicle the way you want.

It is spotted that Google Maps on iOS now offers five additional navigation vehicles to choose from, including a sedan, SUV, Jeep, hatchback, and an EV that looks like a Tesla. On top of this, you also get the option to choose among eight different color options; Glacier White, Night Black, Aqua Green, Poppy Red, Sky Blue, and more.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to paint old navigation vehicles and they are stuck with their original colors for life (at least until Google has a change of heart). Notably, the new vehicles and customization options were spotted on Google Maps on iOS, specifically the iPhone 16 Pro, and unfortunately, it isn't available on Android phones, for now.

However, Google typically brings features from iOS to Android and vice versa on the Maps app. So, you can expect the new vehicle options to be available on Android phones soon.

Source and image: Android Police