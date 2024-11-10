Apple might update every Mac with the M4 chip for the first time in over a decade

If the rumors are true, Apple might finally be updating every Mac with the M4 chip—something that hasn't happened in over a decade. They came close a few times, but the whole lineup hasn't been updated in one go in recent years.

Recently, Apple dropped the first M4-powered Macs: MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini. Some cool upgrades include faster Thunderbolt ports, nano-texture displays, and better cameras.

The refresh covers most of the Mac lineup, leaving just the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. According to Mark Gurman, we’ll see the MacBook Air get the M4 in spring, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro following by mid-2025. If things go as planned, every Mac will finally be up to date.

It's rare for every Mac to get updated at once. The closest we got was the M1 launch, but the Mac Pro was left out, and that’s usually the hold-up since it gets refreshed so rarely. The last update to the Mac Pro was in 2023 with the M2 Ultra. While most Macs got M2 chips, the iMac didn’t, which left the cycle incomplete.

Back in 2019, Apple updated a bunch of Macs, but skipped the iMac Pro and Mac mini. The last time every Mac was updated in one year was back in 2013 with the trashcan Mac Pro.

If the M4 rumors hold up, we’re looking at the first time in over a decade that every Mac gets an update. The MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are all on track to get it.

As for performance, the M4 chips are no joke. The M4 Pro, for instance, is a massive leap from the M3 Pro, with a serious boost in both single-core and multi-core performance. The Mac mini with M4 Pro is now the fastest desktop Mac Apple offers, outpacing even the M2 Ultra in CPU power.

On the graphics side, the M4 chips are also making a big impact. The Pro and Max versions support mesh shading and ray tracing, with the M4 Max really stepping up the GPU game.

