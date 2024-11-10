Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 bugs fixed and new discovered

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at new bugs in Windows 11, fixed compatibility issues letting more people update to Windows 11 version 24H2, four new Windows 11 preview builds, more damage to context menus, AI updates, gaming news, and a lot more.

Windows 11 and 10

If you plan on buying a Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 version 24H2, beware of a known issue with some printers. In a support document, Microsoft confirmed that some ARM-based PCs have a hard time installing a printer with the included installer or the one from the official website.

Some users with traditional hardware may finally be able to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 as Microsoft lifted one of the update blocks. It involved the Voicemeeter app causing blue screens of death due to driver compatibility issues. After updating the app, you will be able to update to Windows 11 24H2, assuming no other update block affects your system.

The company updated its documentation with some changes for Windows 10 users who were planning to create install media. Also, there is an update to KB5044380, the latest non-security update for Windows 11 24H2. Microsoft acknowledged that the update is breaking OpenSSH for many users. Fortunately, there is a workaround.

Following the release of Windows Server 2025, Microsoft also released Windows Server IoT 2025. However, the company ended up in hot waters after automatically upgrading Server 2022 to 2025 with KB5044284. By the way, if you want to learn more about Windows Server 2025, check out Microsoft's official security advice book and a list of new features.

This week, someone leaked the installer of a new People app for Windows 11. For now, there is little to no information about this application, plus users suspect it is a simple web app wrapper. After signing in with a work or school account, you can view contact cards, search, call, message, etc.

Here is some useful stuff for Windows 11 users. There is a new PowerShell script that can bypass Windows 11 hardware requirements. Also, with Paint3D now gone from the Microsoft Store, users found a way to bring the app back to life. Check out this guide if you want to try Paint3D on your computer.

To finish this week's Windows section, here is an interesting discovery in Windows 98. As it turned out, Microsoft intentionally made Control Panel slower in the past with a hardcoded eight-second delay when adding new hardware. The exact origin of this slowdown is not yet known.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27744 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.2213 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4445 - Release Preview Channel 26120.2222 -

Users discovered that the latest Windows 11 Beta build contains new ways to share files. With a few tweaks, Windows 11 lets you share a local file from the "Recommended" section in the Start menu or jump lists on the taskbar.

Besides releasing new builds, Microsoft also shipped some feature updates for two inbox Windows apps: Notepad and Paint. The former finally succumbed to Microsoft's ever-growing AI efforts, giving users the ability to rewrite text within Notepad. Paint, on the other hand, received the new Generative Fill and Erase features, improvements to Cocreator, and more. Also, Paint now has its own entry in Windows 11's context menus, which further ruins what is already a broken experience for many.

Another interesting find is related to Windows widgets. Enthusiasts discovered new code bits in the latest Language Experience Pack pointing to the ability to customize lock screen widgets in Windows 11. Details are scarce, though.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a new PowerToys version, 0.86. The update introduced module grouping for a tidier and better-organized user interface and a lot of improvements for existing modules. For example, Advanced Paste can now convert images to text, paste to files, and more. There are also improvements for Mouse Jump, New+, Run, Quick Accent, Registry Preview, and more.

There is a new version of ExplorerPatcher, a popular app for tweaking Windows 11's user interface and fixing some of its annoying quirks. The latest release fixed the broken Win + X menu and Start menu crashes and brought other important changes. Just keep in mind that antivirus apps do not like this app, and you will likely get a false positive when attempting to download it. Proceed at your own risk.

After confirming a bunch of Outlook issues last week, Microsoft published a workaround for yet another issue in Classic Outlook. This time, it is a fix for a crash that occurs when the user opens too many emails at once.

Speaking of Outlook, you might consider switching to Classic Outlook or an entirely different email client, as Microsoft is about to kill the old Windows Mail app on December 31, 2024. The company has updated its official documentation to clarify what will happen once the app is out of support by the end of this year.

Word users noticed that Microsoft started testing a new user interface for new documents. Microsoft's idea appears to place common Copilot-related tasks right above your new document, providing faster access to actions like writing a document based on another file, drafting an email, summarizing documents, or describing what a new document should contain.

This week's browser updates include a small patch for Firefox. Version 132.0.1 has been released to address video playback issues on certain websites and bugs with the browser themes. Also, Microsoft Edge Dev has been updated to version 132.0.2931.1 with some minor changes and bug fixes.

Other notable updates include the following:

Reviews are in

Here are the hardware and/or software we reviewed this week.

Christopher White reviewed the UnifyDrive UT2, a battery-powered portable NAS with multiple connection options, great performance, a solid built quality, and more. It is not cheap, though, plus you will have to deal with battery power and small software issues.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Turn 10 Studios announced a new Forza Motorsport update. Update 14 brings NASCAR to the game, offering gamers the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of three stock cars from the 2024 NASCAR season. The update also tweaks sound for some of the existing vehicles, introduces advanced ghosting for multiplayer events, adds rolling starts, and more.

Microsoft announced the next wave of games coming to Game Pass this month. The latest additions include Botany Manor, StarCraft: Remastered, StarCraft II, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Hrold Halibut, and more.

SEGA has some bad news for its fans. On December 6, the publisher will delist over 60 games, including Crazy Taxi, Alien Storm, Jet Set Radio, Phantasy Star II, SEGA Bass Fishing, Shining Force, and many more from Steam. If you want to keep some of those in your library, you better act fast and get them while you can.

There is bad news for GeForce NOW users as well. Nvidia announced monthly caps for GeForce NOW playtime, limiting all tiers to 100 hours per month with the ability to pay $2.99 (Performance) or $5.99 (Ultimate) for 15 extra hours. The new limit will be applied at the start of 2025.

To make up for the bad news about playtime caps, Nvidia announced a batch of new games, such as Planet Coaster 2, TCG Card Shop Simulator, StarCraft II, StarCraft Remastered, and more.

Microsoft started testing a new AI chatbot among Xbox Insiders. The idea is to provide gamers with quick support using natural language. If the issue is out of the scope of AI, the user will have the option to ask the assistant to connect them to a real person from the Microsoft Support team.

Valve has announced a new feature for Steam that will help gamers record their gameplay. Steam Game Recording is pitched as a low-impact feature developed to "take advantage of NVIDIA and AMD" graphics cards to reduce the performance hit when recording and processing clips to the minimum. Steam Game Recording is now available to everyone.

Alongside announcing Steam Game Recording, Valve put another nail in Windows 7/8/8.1's coffin. The latest Steam version no longer works on pre-Windows 10 versions, and existing customers will not be able to install the update. Steam might still work for some time, but the clock is ticking, and you better upgrade if you are still on Windows 7.

Deals and Freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Deceive Inc and some in-game content for Apex Legends. Both offers are up for grabs until the next Thursday. If you want more, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals article covering Civilization bundles, discounts for Metro games, and a metric ton of other discounts across stores.

Other gaming news from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

