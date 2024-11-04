Windows 11 build 26120.2213 (KB5045885) fixes multi-monitor desktop background and more

Microsoft, today, has released a new preview of Windows 11. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2213 (KB5045885) released to the Dev Channel comes with changes to the Gamepad keyboard, it has been disabled in this flight, but may return in a future release. The build also contains a number of fixes for the Start menu that correct app spacing and more.

The first set of features in this build are available to Insiders that have toggled on to get the latest updates as they are available (via Settings > Windows Update) and can be viewed below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on*

[Input] We are beginning to roll out a change where we now hide the IME toolbar when apps are in full screen mode for those who have the IME toolbar enabled and type in Chinese or Japanese.

We have temporarily disabled the new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel with Build 26120.2130 to address some issues. This feature will roll out again in a future flight.

The next set of fixes will roll out gradulally to Windows Insiders who have set their toggle to receive updates immediately.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on*

[Start menu] Fixed an issue impacting Start menu reliability.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see an unexpected amount of spacing between items in the Start menu apps list.

Fixed an issue where ability to pin / unpin apps to and from Start menu was unexpectedly unavailable for some people. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which was causing the items in the navigation pane to become very spread out (with unexpected padding between each item) for some people.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing RAW images taken in portrait mode to unexpectedly display in landscape mode thumbnails. [Taskbar] Made a change so you will now see a search box if the taskbar auto-hides when the setting for search on the taskbar is set to “Search box” (rather than an icon).

Made a fix for WIN + not working in some cases in the latest flights.

Fixed an issue where the X button to close an app window from the taskbar wasn’t working for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue on secondary monitors for left aligned taskbar users, where the widgets text in the taskbar might overlap the date and time. [Dev Drive] Fixed an underlying issue leading to Dev Drives potentially not being accessible within WSL after the latest flights. [Other] Fixed an underlying issue which could potentially lead to not being able to join a domain.

Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to DISM /StartComponentCleanup not working properly, getting stuck at 71% and showing error 6842.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing the Get-WindowsCapability command to get into a state sometimes where it would fail unexpectedly until rebooting your PC.

Fixed an issue where rotation info about JPGs couldn’t be queried via APIs (for example, via PowerShell).

The following applies to everyone, regardless of how they have set the toggle to receive updates imediately or not.

Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel

[General] Fixed an underlying issue leading to some games not launching in the previous flight. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue causing Task Manager to show a 0 count for apps and processes. [Network] Fixed an underlying issue impacting DHCP where unexpected duplicate options would fail lease acquisition, which could cause DHCP to not get an IP address, leading to Wi-Fi not working.

Fixed an issue where DirectAccess wasn’t working and might stay stuck in a connecting state.

There's just one known issue, listed below.

Known issues

[Desktop] [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue where your desktop background may not show correctly sometimes with multiple monitors (showing big black areas).

As this is a lot to take in, below, Microsoft explains how the Dev build can differ for users.

Reminders for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel receive updates based on Windows 11, version 24H2 via an enablement package (Build 26120.xxxx).

Updates delivered to the Dev Channel are in a format that offers a preview of enhancements to servicing technology on Windows 11, version 24H2. To learn more, see https://aka.ms/CheckpointCumulativeUpdates.

Many features in the Dev Channel are rolled out using Control Feature Rollout technology, starting with a subset of Insiders and ramping up over time as we monitor feedback to see how they land before pushing them out to everyone in this channel.

For Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you , you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update*. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready.

Features and experiences included in these builds may never get released as we try out different concepts and get feedback. Features may change over time, be removed, or replaced and never get released beyond Windows Insiders. Some of these features and experiences could show up in future Windows releases when they’re ready .

Some features in active development we preview with Windows Insiders may not be fully localized and localization will happen over time as features are finalized. As you see issues with localization in your language, please report those issues to us via Feedback Hub.

Because the Dev and Beta Channels represent parallel development paths from our engineers, there may be cases where features and experiences show up in the Beta Channel first.

Check out Flight Hub for a complete look at what build is in which Insider channel.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.