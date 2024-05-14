Vague rumors and filings hint at a possible new Doom game reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase

With less than a month to go before Microsoft holds the 2024 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, rumors about what might be shown during the streaming event have been ramping up. Over the past few days, there have been rumblings about a new Doom game from Microsoft, Bethesda, and developer id Software that could be revealed during the event.

The Verge's Tom Warren made a vague reference to the game, stating in an article, "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox." While that wasn't a flat-out admission that the game could be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, Warren later hinted strongly that such a reveal is coming via his X (formerly Twitter) account (using a Friends meme, no less).

Today, Eurogamer also revealed that it has heard similar rumblings that a new Doom game could be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase. it added that back in January, Bethesda filed to secure a trademark in the US for "IDKFA". That is a reference to a classic cheat code that can be used in the first Doom game to gain access to all of its weapons and keys.

id Software successfully revived the Doom franchise with its 2016 reboot, and followed it up with a sequel, Doom Eternal, in 2020. It stands to reason that a third Doom game that continued the storyline from the studio could be announced this year for a possible launch in 2025.

There are also hints that another id Software franchise, Quake, could be revived as well by Bethesda and Microsoft. The upcoming QuakeCon LAN gaming event in Grapevine, Texas on August 8-11 could be used by id and Bethesda to show off a new Doom game as well as a Quake title.

Besides rumors of a new Doom game and a new Quake title, there have been other rumors that suggest the Xbox Games Showcase could officially reveal a new Gears of War title, along with more info on that long-in-development reboot of the Perfect Dark franchise.