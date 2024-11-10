Apple Vision Pro 2 may hit the market between fall of 2025 and spring of 2026

After the launch of its first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, for a staggering $3,500 price tag in February this year, rumors began circulating that Apple was working on a cheaper Vision Pro headset. However, it appears that despite falling sales and limited developers' interest in creating apps for VisionOS, Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of cheaper Vision Pro headset beyond 2027.

There is good news, though, for those who were eagerly awaiting a new Apple gadget to splurge on. In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tipped that the 2nd generation Apple Vision Pro may be on its way. But hold your horses! The mixed-reality headset may hit the market between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026, so there's still a lot of wait.

Previously, it was reported that Apple postponed the launch of the cheaper Vision Pro to focus on the 2nd generation Vision Pro headset, which is what the new report by Gurman aligns with. Apple is planning to upgrade the 2nd generation Vision Pro from the M2 chip to the upcoming M5 chip, which will give the headset a massive performance boost.

Apple initially launched the Vision Pro with the M2 chip, but soon launched the M3 and M4 chip, making the over-priced headset feela bit outdated. Next year, things may change as the 2nd generation Vision Pro will arrive with the M5 chip at the same time as the first M5 Macs.

As noted by Bloomberg, "Apple is working on several ideas for its Vision headset line, but at least one version of the second-generation Vision Pro — assuming it’s released — will look almost entirely like the current design. The big changes are internal, including a processor upgrade."

Let us know in the comments below if you are excited about the 2nd generation Apple Vision Pro or if you would rather wait for the cheaper version.