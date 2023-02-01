Intel Arc A750 gets a price cut down to $250 to better compete with AMD and NVIDIA cards

Intel's entry into the dedicated GPU business has not been completely smooth. However, its Arc graphics cards that launched in the fall of 2022 do provide some solid gaming performance for the price. Today, Intel announced that one of its graphics cards, the A750, will get a $40 price cut, bringing the cost of the card down to just $250.

Intel also claims that the latest Arc graphics drivers offer gamers an FPS performance boost of up to 43 percent compared to the card's launch drivers when playing DirectX 9 games. As shown in the chart below, some of the biggest jumps come with playing Half-Life 2 and CS:GO. DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games also have seen performance improvements with the new drivers as well.

The new price tag should make the A750 an even more attractive option for PC gamers who want an affordable graphics card that can also compete performance wise with similar NVIDIA and AMD cards. Intel also announced that gamers will be able to get free access to two upcoming games in a new A750 bundle: the steampunk-like action RPG Nightingale from developer Inflexion Games and the historical strategy game The Settlers: New Allies from Ubisoft.